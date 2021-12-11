'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' teaser gives first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released a new teaser for its upcoming film, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', giving the movie buffs the first glimpse into the continued 'Fantastic Beasts' series and 'Harry Potter' prequel.

The teaser shared on Warner Bros. Pictures' official Instagram page also gives 'Harry Potter' fans their first glimpse of actor Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

"Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one wizarding world. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday. #SecretsOfDumbledore," the caption of the IG post read.

The trailer of the upcoming film is set to drop on Monday. In the recently-released teaser, Mikkelsen appears as the villain who has a complicated history with Albus Dumbledore, again played by Jude Law.

Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and other cast members return, though Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who last played Grindelwald in 2018's 'The Crimes of Grindelwald', is not reprising his role. Depp exited the role in November 2020 amid legal woes involving his ex-wife Amber Heard's assault allegations, which he has denied, reported People magazine.

Mikkelsen, known for 'Hannibal', 'Rogue One' and 'Casino Royale', was then cast to replace Depp. The forthcoming film will cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's life where the dark wizard gained infamy.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has been helmed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the popular franchise.

'The Fantastic Beasts' series was previously announced as a trilogy but was later changed to a series of five movies. 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' will hit theatres on April 15, 2022.

