Farah Khan, Arjun Mathur to share experiences about filmmaking, acting

Director Farah Khan and actor Arjun Mathur have a surprise for their fans. The two will be seen sharing their work experiences with people online.

For the unversed, Farah and Arjun are a part of a 10-day festival, Bollywood Insiders by Airbnb, wherein several members of the Indian film industry will talk about filmmaking, acting, lifestyle and other topics with people.

Basically, Bollywood Insiders will feature seven unique online experiences. From learning about audition preparation techniques with ace director Farah Khan to an intimate fireside chat with International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur and putting your best sartorial foot forward with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, guests can experience first-hand the rigorous training and preparation faced by the renowned celebrities.

Excited about the festival, Farah said, "My mantra in life is to have fun no matter what it is that you are doing and that is the spirit I bring to my Online Experience. My 'Behind the lens' experience is going to be an hour of fun-filled conversations with a fun round of auditions where guests will get to deliver their favourite movie dialogue in front of me. I'll also share a lot of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my experience directing Bollywood films and skill-building."

Arjun Mathur of 'Made in Heaven' fame, too, expressed his happiness about Bollywood Insiders, which will run from August 13 to August 22.

"As an actor, I have always believed in paying-it-forward and I cherish every opportunity to share my knowledge with others - whether they are aspiring actors or simply fans of cinema. This campaign gives me a chance to share my learnings from the industry with a larger audience that is as fascinated with the movies as I am. I look forward to connecting with movie enthusiasts from around the world and taking them through the nuances of the trade," he added.

All online experiences will be available for booking from August 10, 10 AM IST/ August 9, 9:30 PM PT, on a first come-first served basis at www.airbnb.com/bollywoodinsiders.

( With inputs from ANI )

