Farhan Akhtar celebrates 20 years of his cult film, 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar celebrate 20th anniversary of not just his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, and production company Excel Entertainment with a special video montage. Released on August 10, 2001, Dil Chahta Hai featured, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends, focusing on the ups and downs in their equations with different approaches towards love and life. The coming-of-age drama, also starring Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, marked Farhan''s directorial debut and is regarded as a benchmark film on friendship. The film was the first project of Farhan and his childhood friend Ritesh Sidhwani, which was a big commercial success.

In the caption the Rock On actor wrote, “20 Years Of Excel. And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai.” The montage included the films made by the production company over the years including Lakshya, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy, among others. He added, “Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you. And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you.”Excel Entertainment also backed India's first web series project Inside Edge in 2017. Excel has backed films like "Rock On!!", "Luck By Chance", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Fukrey" franchise, "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Raees", "Gully Boy" and Farhan''s latest film as an actor "Toofaan".