Filming 'Grandma' during pandemic was a challenge: Director Shijinlal

Chennai, Dec 5 Explaining that shooting the horror-thriller 'Grandma' was a major challenge as they had to film important portions during the pandemic, director Shijinlal S.S. has said that making the film would not have been possible but for the support of his crew.

Speaking after launching the trailer, the director said, "The entire process of making 'Grandma' was a huge challenge. We had to shoot major portions during Covid-19 and without the support of my crew, this would have not been possible. During the shoot, actresses Sonia and Vimala Raman were very patient. I owe them a lot for their patience and unconditional support."

Informing that the first half of the film will have horror elements, the director disclosed that the entire second half would be about the survival of the protagonists.

"I am sure audiences will have a different and unique experience watching 'Grandma'," he said.

Producer Jayaraj R. said, "We shot this film during the pandemic phase in Kerala and it involved lots of challenges. We had to shoot a major chunk of the movie for 12 continuous days. I am thankful to the entire crew for being totally supportive."

The film has three actresses playing the lead - Sonia Aggarwal, Vimala Raman and Sharmila.

Speaking at the event, Sharmila said, "I thank the entire crew for being so supportive. Both Sonia and Vimala made me relive my college days. The little girl Pournami Raj has done a fabulous job."

Vimala Raman said, "Initially, director Shijin approached me for a different project, but later we happened to end up with 'Grandma'. Although 'Grandma' is a horror film, working on it was really enjoyable. Sonia Agarwal and I have been good friends for a long time. Working in 'Grandma' was like a reunion."

Sonia Agarwal said, "This is a moment of thanksgiving as I am really grateful to the producers for offering me this opportunity. I thank director Shijin for getting me on this project. Without Vimala Raman, my experience would have been odd as I was scared to stay inside my room alone while shooting for a horror film. I thank the whole crew for making me feel comfortable on the sets."

