Finally, guest list of Katrina and Vicky's wedding revealed, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and other celebs are likely to come

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding preparations are in full swing. Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9.

The bride and groom have arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding. His family, including Vicky and Katrina, have arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding.

It is understood that the sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7 today. It is learned that Vicky and Katrina will be dancing to the song 'Teri Ore'.

Duo's fans are going crazy for their wedding, everyone is so excited, to know, what will be Katrina's look like, will the couple dance, or who will be the guests?



And now the wait is finally over one news portal revealed the guest list of Katrina and Vicky's wedding. According to reports, the wedding guest may likely be Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Nitya Mehra, Dr. Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and Angira Dhar.

The reports also stated that Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty, and Ali Abbas Zafar might also come to the wedding but it's still not confirmed yet.



Katrina and Vicky have made super and luxurious arrangements for their guest, it is stated that the wedding planners have booked 8-10 tents for VVIP guests, and each tent cost 70,000 per night.