FIR against 'Kapil Sharma Show' for showing actors drinking in courtroom scene

An FIR has been filed against The Kapil Sharma Show makers in the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, as per a report by India Today. The complaint has been filed against one episode where actors were shown consuming alcohol while performing a courtroom scene. The complainant reportedly alleged that the actors disrespected the court. The case was in reference to an episode that aired on January 19, 2020, and had a repeat telecast on April 24, 2021. The lawyer claims that it has been shown in the episode that a character is under the influence of alcohol in a courtroom set.

According to him, this has brought disgrace to the court. India Today quoted the lawyer who registered the complaint as saying, "The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped. ”The case will reportedly be heard on 1 October. The Kapil Sharma Show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. Apart from Kapil, the show stars Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh.