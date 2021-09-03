First look of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's 'Moonfall' unveiled

Mumbai, Sep 3 Known for his iconic work in the post-apocalyptic science fiction cinema world, the first look of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi adventure 'Moonfall' has taken everyone by surprise. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in February 2022.

The film is packed with a star studded cast including Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.

'Moonfall' traces the effects of a mysterious force knocking the moon from its orbit around Earth and sending it hurtling on a collision course with life.

Emmerich is known for helming movies such as 'The Noah's Ark Principle', 'Universal Soldier', 'Stargate', 'Independence Day', 'Godzilla', 'The Patriot', 'The Day After Tomorrow', '2012' and 'Midway'.

'Moonfall' is scheduled to be released in February 2022 by PVR Pictures in India.

