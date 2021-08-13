First pic of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jehangir goes viral!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who became parents to son Taimur in 2016, welcomed baby Jeh in February this year. Just like the first time round with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor's second child is already a hit among her fans. However, the couple have kept their new born son away from the media glare, but it looks like now the first pic of the star kid is finally out. In one of the pictures which has now gone viral, Saif Ali Khan can be seen cradling the little one outside the car as he and his wife visit Randhir Kapoor's residence. Baby Jehangir was dressed in a lavender coloured outfit, while he gazed at the people around him. Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with his elder brother Taimur were also seen near the house.



Kareena, 40, just launched her new book, a handbook for pregnant women. Just as Taimur's name triggered Twitter, the revelation that Jeh might be Jehangir has also prompted social media to erupt. Twitter was outraged in 2016 when Taimur's name was revealed because of its association with a fourteenth century Central Asian invader; it's outraged now because of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film will also have a cameo appearance by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Bebo also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ in her kitty. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand would next be seen in 'Bhoot Police' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

