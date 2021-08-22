Foo Fighters to return to MTV Awards after 15 years

Washington, D.C., Aug 22 The Foo Fighters are slated to return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 15 years.

The American rock band will receive the 'Global Icon Awards' at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2021, which will be aired live on September 12.

The Foo Fighters debuted on the VMA stage in 1997 for a pre-show performance of 'Monkey Wrench' and 'Everlong', a pair of songs from their sophomore album, 'The Colour and the Shape'.

The band's twisty, black-and-white 'Shame Shame' video is up for three Moonperson awards: Best Rock, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography. The Foo Fighters got their first VMA nominations all the way back in 1996 and the last time the group took home a trophy was in 2011.

The Foo Fighters were founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as a one-man project, following the dissolution of the American rock band after the suicide of its frontman Kurt Cobain. The group took its name from the nickname coined by Allied World War II aircraft pilots for UFOs and other aerial phenomena.

They have blossomed into a six-piece music machine rounded out by Nate Mendel on bass, Taylor Hawkins on drums, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett on guitars, and Rami Jaffee on keyboards and piano.

Over the course of their career, the Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times. They are now set to join a lineup at the VMA that includes first-time performers Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly. Other scheduled performers include Lorde, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello, all of whom have performed on the show in the past.

