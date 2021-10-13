Former Miss India Punjab Navpreet Kaur battles chronic illness, seeks financial help

Navpreet Kaur Dhillon, who shot to fame in 2017, after bagging the Fbb Colors Femina Miss India Punjab title, is in dire straits. She is battling several kidney and liver diseases at a Mumbai-based hospital for the past few weeks. Admitted to the hospital, the 23-year-old diva, who represented the state twice in the Miss India event, has sought financial assistance.

Hailing from Adampur, Punjab, Navpreet is the daughter of Punjab Police officers ASI Sukhchain Kaur and head constable Gurvinder Singh. The 24-year-old has walked the ramp for many distinguished fashion designers and has also appeared in various commercials. Navpreet's friends and family have made an appeal on social media for donations.

