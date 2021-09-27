Fraudster creates fake social media account of actor Bharat Jadhav to conduct auditions

In a shocking turn of events, veteran marathi actor Bharat Jadhav took to social media and warned his fans about an imposter who is misusing his name, photo and demanding money from people. He took to his social media handle to share a note, that the concerned person is taking fake auditions. Bharat Jadhav wrote in the post, "Yesterday, a message came from a person and he said that "an agent from Mumbai auditioned and selected them to work in Bharat Jadhav's cinema and demanded Rs. 15,000 / - in the name of the photoshoot and further processing fee. I want to tell everyone that none of my movies' auditions has been going on like this anywhere. Don't fall prey to such frauds if someone promises to give a role in cinema by misusing my name or showing a photo of me. Don't pay anyone. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the persons concerned soon".

For the unversed, Bharat Jadhav is an actor and producer in Marathi movies, theatre and TV shows in India. He is known more for his comic roles as a leading man in commercial Marathi cinema and theatre. Bharat Jadhav became famous while acting with Ankush Chaudhari and Sanjay Narvekar in the Marathi stage play "All The Best", which completed 3000 shows. He has done famous Marathi movies like Jatra, Pachadalela, Masta Chalalay Amacha, Shreemant Damodar Panta (released in 2013), Sat Na Gat (based on a novel by Rajan Khan), One Room Kitchen, Jabardast, Kho-Kho, Khabardar, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, Sade Made Teen, No Entry - Pudhe Dhoka Aahe, Agabai Arrecha 2 and many more. He made a guest appearance in Me Shivaji Raje Boltoy, Agabai Arrecha, and Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav. In 2016, Bharat hosted a comedy show Aali Lahar Kela Kahar on Colors Marathi which was a roaring success.

