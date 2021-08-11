'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer rumoured to be dating

There is some exciting news for 'Friends' fans as actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame with their undeniable chemistry in the hit sitcom, are rumoured to be dating each other in real life now.

Aniston and Schwimmer had revealed that they had crushes on each other during the reunion special for their insanely popular show 'Friends'. However, they had said then that they didn't act on those feelings.

As per Fox News, Closer Online reported that the two have been spending more time together since 'Friends: The Reunion' was filmed. The outlet also quoted a source saying that thinking about the past rekindled their feelings.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there," a source relayed to Closer on Tuesday.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA," the source added.

The insider maintained that Aniston and Schwimmer have "been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing."

The source added, "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

However, representatives for Schwimmer and Aniston denied the rumours to Fox News on Tuesday evening.

Schwimmer admitted he "had a major crush on Jen" during the popular reunion special in May and Aniston told host James Corden "it was reciprocated" during the show's run from 1994 to 2004.

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing," Schwimmer, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with ex-wife Zoe Buckman, said of his attraction to Aniston.

"One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," the actor added.

The 'Morning Show' actor played along and reflected on the frequent flirting the pair engaged in while they acted opposite one another.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was," Aniston said, "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

The two played the on-again-off-again couple Rachel Green (Aniston) and Ross Geller (Schwimmer) on 'Friends'.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The reunion special episode, which is available to stream on Zee5 in India, was all about living the aura of the famous sitcom and taking fans on an emotional joyride.

The cast relived the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members even recreated their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

( With inputs from ANI )

