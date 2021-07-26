Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh introduce newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha’

Geeta Basra,and Harbhajan Singh who welcomed her second child earlier this month, treated her fans to the first picture of her son. The actress has now announced that they have named their bundle of joy, ‘Jovan Veer Singh Plaha’.In the photo, big sister Hinaya is seen holding her baby brother in her arms. Jovan’s face is not visible in the photo. The brother-sister duo looks absolutely adorable in the picture.

Earlier in an interview, Geeta spoke about how Harbhajan has found a best friend in his son. “If it would have been a daughter again, I would have got another best friend. It’s a son and now Harbhajan has got a best friend. But yes, I must tell you that I had an intuition that I’ll get a son while I was carrying Hinaya,” Geeta told ETimes. Harbhajan announced the birth of his son on July 10 with an heartfelt note. “We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support,” Harbhajan’s post read. Basra married Harbhajan Singh on 29 October 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab