Geeta Basra reveals she suffered two miscarriages before son Jovan’s birth

Geeta Basra recalled the ‘traumatic’ last two years and said that she suffered back-to-back miscarriages before her and Harbhajan Singh’s son Jovan was born. The first time, her husband Harbhajan Singh flew down from Punjab to be by her side, while during her second miscarriage, they were together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to a leading daily, Geeta urged women who have suffered miscarriages to not lose hope and ‘suffer in silence yearning for a child’. “The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen,” she added.

After suffering a miscarriage for the second time, Geeta and Harbhajan moved in with his parents for some time. She was at her in-laws’ when she got pregnant again and took every precaution. “I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did,” she said. Geeta and Harbhajan became parents to a baby boy, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, on July 10. They also have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016. Basra married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on 29 October 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab.



