Gehana Vasisth goes nude for Instagram live to prove innocence in porn case

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been embroiled in a porn scandal along with businessman Raj Kundra recently went live on Instagram to prove her innocence. In her live video, Gehana who is currently out on bail in the porn case claimed that she was nude and did not have a single piece of cloth on her. During the session, Gehana kept reiterating she wasn't wearing any clothes and asked the social media users if they considered it to be pornographic. Then she asked the viewers why some of her other videos, where she is wearing clothes, were being tagged as porn. Sharing the video on her handle, she wrote a caption that read, “without cloth live. m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a porn but when I wear all the cloths , some ppl claim porn. height of hypocrisy.”Gehana, who has worked on projects for Raj Kundra's HotShots app, said in a recent interview that she was arrested and taken to court despite ‘no evidence’ tying her to porn films.

Speaking to a leading daily, Gehana said that the case against her and Raj ‘has no basis’. “Raj has a business running from outside India. Hotshots was his app. Armsprime was his company that had created apps for Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, me, and others. All the girls who are alleging that they were pushed into it, particularly Sherlyn and Poonam, are lying. Poonam has been doing nude videos for years. Her husband and she have worked on so many videos. Poonam’s own app today has nothing to do with Armsprime. Whatever they create has nothing to do with Raj. They all feared being embroiled in the matter and so, they named Raj,” she said. Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection to the actress. The hearing has been deferred to August 6 now. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.