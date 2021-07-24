Gehana Vasisth supports Shilpa Shetty says, Raj Kundra never shot porn movies

Actress Gehana Vasisth has voice her support in favour of Shilpa Shetty in the ongoing pornography case that has rocked the entertainment industry. Speaking about the same, she told ETimes that she does agree with the actress’ statement. “Shilpa is correct. The Hotshots app never had any content that could be classified as pornography. How can someone be associated with something that just does not exist? I believe Shilpa is correct when she's saying that she didn't know anything about the Hotshots app, this is based on my personal knowledge. As far as I know, Hotshots has never made any porn film, ever. Those were bold films, erotic films, hot films, but none of them were porn films,” Gehana mentioned.

For the unversed, Gehana Vasisht’s name has been doing the rounds in connection with a porn film racket, which first came to light in February this year. She was arrested and put behind bars for five months before being released on bail in June. She is one of the nine accused in the matter. The Gandi Baat actress in one of her earlier interviews claimed that the crime branch made a false case to implicate her without any proof. “I’ve been hearing that I’m a porn star ever since my arrest. It was reported that I was caught on set making porn somewhere in a bungalow in Madh Island and my charge sheet said that they also confiscated my phone and laptop, which I had resisted. But the truth is that I was picked up from my house on February 5 without any warrant and I willingly gave up my belongings,” Vasisth alleges adding that she denied involvement in any porn making activity and returned home. “I was asked to visit the next day also, which I did. If I was wrong, I’d have taken anticipatory bail but I did not. Later, they also put the allegations of gang rape on me and I was jailed on February 17. I was framed, the charges were fabricated and I was in jail for 5 months,” she ends.

