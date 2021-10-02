Giant flamingo stands out in jungle-themed 'Bigg Boss 15' house

Mumbai, Oct 2 The 'Bigg Boss 15' house, which opens on Saturday will have a jungle theme in sync with its tagline 'Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal'. It's been created by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar.

The house is studded with lush green trees, beautiful wall hangings, a swing hanging from a tree and a 'khufiya darwaza' (secret door). There's also a pond adorned with pink lotuses and a tree of temptation called the VishwasunTREE.

As one crosses the garden-style arch, one can see animal motifs, prints, paintings and floral wallpapers. The part of the house that doesn't have a jungle theme is also striking to look at, its centrepiece being a giant flamingo structure built in the middle of the living room.

In a joint statement, the designers of the house stated: "Designing the 'Bigg Boss' house creatively every year comes with its own set of challenges. It's a place where the contestants stay locked in under strict surveillance for months at a stretch, so it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships. But this season we have innovated a lot because the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive in every corner of the house."

Describing the house in greater detail, Omung said: "You will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings and barks; you will also see reflections of the jungle and animals inside the house. Bright floral prints, animal structures and huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will both comfort the housemates and play a spoilsport. The house has been interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it."

"Bigg Boss 15' will first air at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday and then on weekdays at 10.30 p.m. on COLORS.

