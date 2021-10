Grand pre-release event planned for Kannada action thriller 'Salaga'

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Popular Sandalwood action hero Duniya Vijay is making his debut as a director in the Kannada film industry with 'Salaga' (Wild Tusker). The film's team is all set to organise a grand pre-release event here on Sunday.

Karnataka's former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, and superstars Shivaraj Kumar, Punith Rajkumar and Upendra are all slated to take part in the event.

The film is set for an October 14 release in 1,200-plus screens across the state. Produced by K.P. Srikanth, 'Salaga' features popular actor Dhananjay, who plays the main character opposite Vijay. Sanjana Anand and Triveni Rao will also be seen reprising lead roles.

