Gunav Malhotra roped in for new track of 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'

Mumbai, Nov 29 The show 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' is going to bring a new track 'Sai Janm Katha', that will focus on the childhood of Sai Baba.

Now, to depict the childhood story, actor Gunav Malhotra has been roped in to play the character of Sai as a child.

Talking about being a part of the show, child actor Gunav Malhotra shares: "I am very happy and excited to be a part of 'Mere Sai'. My family members have been avid viewers of the show and I have heard many stories about Sai Baba's greatness through my mother and my grandmother."

"I am honoured to have received the opportunity to portray the Bal Swaroop of Sai Baba. I hope the viewers like me like they love the show and shower me with their heartfelt blessings," he adds.

The show recently completed 1,000 episodes and is now all set to start a new sequence.

'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

