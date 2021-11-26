Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton thrilled to celebrate first Thanksgiving as married couple

Newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife and seem like they have a lot to be thankful for, this year.

According to Page Six, the lovebirds celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma on Thursday, where the pair tied the knot in July.

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani told an outlet ahead about the holiday.

"We have a new house there. We have a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited," she added.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale told that her family's Turkey Day meal will be a collaboration between herself, her kids, her mother---Patti Flynn, and husband---Shelton.

"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys. They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do," she explained.

'The Sweet Escape' singer added, "I know one thing is, we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added [food]. Every year I feel like we add something new in."

The 52-year-old singer also took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share images from her special Turkey Day with Shelton and their close family and friends-- including their gorgeous table setting and rediscovered childhood portraits of each star.

According to Page Six, Stefani also told an outlet that she is next looking forward to her first Christmas as his wife. "You know what? I thought about this a lot. Blake, you did great, you did great. No, I just honestly, I just want everyone to be happy and have that moment, you know what I'm saying?" the 'Slow Clap' star said.

"It feels like there's a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have just the greatest memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we'll be able to do that," said the former No Doubt leader, explaining that she would rather make memories than unwrapping presents, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

