Harman Singha of 'Potluck' recounts what made him switch careers

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actor, producer and writer Harman Singha, who plays Dhruv in the web series 'Potluck', had joined the Merchant Navy, but later quit it to try his luck in the entertainment industry.

Ironically, he had never wanted to be an actor, and was quite focused on a career in the Merchant Navy. "I had dreamt of travelling to new places and having amazing adventures on the high seas, but it turned out to be a mundane and repetitive life. Sensing my dissatisfaction, the captain of the ship said to me, 'If there's anything else you want to do in life, now is the time to try it out'," Harman said in an interview with .

Harman comes from Army family, but as he revealed, it was his elder brother Rannvijay (of 'MTV Roadies' fame) who motivated him to break with the family tradition. "We come from a family where either you join the Army, or you become a farmer," he said.

"Rannvijay was the first member of the family to break out into the media. Watching him him gave me the confidence to try it out too, but behind the camera initially."

Harman did two movies with Nagesh Kukunoor as assistant director and also did writing for certain projects. In the year 2016, he played a lead role in a web series called 'A.I.SHA - My Virtual Girlfriend'. But he enjoys writing stories the most and his dream is to write, produce and act.

Harman adds: "I enjoy being a part of the storytelling process, I've been an intern, an assistant handling art and costumes, I've written run orders and scripts for years. Adding acting to this whole process makes me slightly more competent on set. My dream is to write, produce and act when the time is right. As of now, I want to leave an impression in the industry and in the hearts of the audience as a performer."

While talking about his upcoming projects, he concludes: "A film that I recently signed and a web series for one of the leading OTTs. I wish I could tell you more, and will share the news as I get the permission to do so from the makers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor