Harness youth power for nation building: Actor Sabyasachi Mishra

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra, also referred to as 'Superstar of Ollywood', said on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day that the country's biggest asset and strength is its youth, who can play a major role in nation building.

The actor, who has appeared in over 40 films and has been at the forefront of helping people since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, shared his opinion to build a stronger New India with .

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How do you want to see New India?

A: Apart from natural resources, India's biggest asset and strength is its youth. But, we somehow fail to properly utilize the youth power. The youths starting from teenage to 30 plus, should be brought onto the right path so that they can play a major role in our nation building. Young age is the most powerful period of someone's life and one can dare to fulfil all his/her aspirations during this time. So, it should be utilized to build a powerful nation. In my opinion, Indian youths should be the driving force of our New India.

Q: You have been helping a lot of people during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. What prompted you to enter this philanthropy service?

A: I am an actor and I am receiving a lot of love and affection from the people. I have been connected with my fans and people, who love me, through various social media. Usually, we were using social media for our promotions. But, when the Covid pandemic appeared, people started posting various requests and SOS messages on those platforms and I had no work in my hand at that time as everything was shut down. I thought let me try to help them. I attempted and succeeded, which gave me immense pleasure. Day by day, the number of requests increased and simultaneously various government officials, police, doctors, my fans and volunteers joined hands with me.

Q: How do you manage funds and resources for these services?

A: Yes it is true that funds are needed for such social service. However, with the blessing of God, till now, I have been able to do it with my own resources and support from my family, friends and well wishers and no public funds were raised. Sometimes, I pay from my own savings while at other times, my friends or others are helping. It also happened that volunteers and my fans tendered the services to the needy people without my knowledge also.

Q: In your opinion, what should be done for the development of the film industry in India?

A: See, at present, the Covid pandemic has very badly affected the film industry. A lot of steps needed to be taken for its revival. The base or foundation of the movie industry is the cinema halls or movie talkies. The OTT and digital platforms cannot be the substitute for cinema halls. So, steps should be first taken for revival of all cinema halls, those were there prior to Covid. In big cities and towns, the owner or franchisee may be able to reopen the multiplexes, but in rural areas, a lot of effort is needed. The government and all stakeholders should join hands for complete revival of the industry.

Q: What is your message to today's youth?

A: As I said the youths should be engaged as the striking force of India. They should not be diverted to anti-social paths, which is killing our society. They should work hard for realizing the dreams of their parents and make India a better place to live in.

