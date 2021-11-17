Harry Styles: Movies are where I feel most out of my comfort zone

Los Angeles, Nov 17 Former One Direction star Harry Styles has opened up about how he wanted to "challenge" himself by venturing into acting.

Styles landed his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic 'Dunkirk', and has since gone on to land roles in psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' and the romantic-drama 'My Policeman', while he has a cameo in Marvel's 'Eternals'.

The 27-year-old singer-and-actor has said that he wanted to "challenge" himself to something different from music, and he's "learned so much" from his experiences on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to the winter 2021 issue of Dazed, he said: "I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone. I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone!"

Styles added: "But in movies, when I show up, I'm the new guy. I haven't been (an actor) for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning."

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker is only briefly in 'Eternals' at the end in a post-credits scene, but he's "so grateful" to have been able to work with director Chloe Zhao.

He said: "I'm only in right at the very end. But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloe (Zhao)."

The filmmaker recently revealed that she had "kept tabs" on Harry since 'Dunkirk'.

