Harssh A Singh on playing hawaldar in comedy series 'Bharat Nagar Dairies'

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Harssh A Singh who is known for his performances in 'Thappad', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Bandish Bandits', has talked about working in the comedy series 'Bharat Nagar Dairies'.

Speaking about it, Harssh said: "Bharat Nagar Dairies' is a life affirming sweet comedy series about the lives of four cops in a small town police station called Bharat Nagar Thana. These four cops have a close loving relationship although they are poles apart in terms of how they think and operate."

Harssh opened up about playing a constable in the show.

He says: "I play Hanuman Dahiya' - a hawaldar, who's grouchy, grumpy and scary on the outside but a gentle giant on the inside. He may disagree and pass sarcastic comments about his colleagues, but he loves them and would give up his life for them."

The series also stars Prakhar Singh, Sharvari Deshpande and Vishal Yadav.

The actor, who has played the prominent role of Dr Farookh Romani in 'Mumbai Diaries', shared an important point about playing a character from a small town.

"Mostly I get cast in urban roles, people find it a bit hard to visualise me in small town roles, which is surprising because I am from Ludhiana and I spent my entire childhood in a small town, so was thrilled to be playing a small town uneducated Haryanvi hawaldar."

He adds about the preparation work that involved watching a number of videos and working on the language.

"I saw tons of videos of Haryanvi cops. Worked on the accent. The writer Sohit Khanna was telling me that the character was written for a dark, 6 feet tall fat man, but they loved my audition," he said.

The show is streaming on a YouTube channel.

