Has Ranbir Kapoor postponed his wedding with Alia Bhatt again?

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has always been talk of the town. Now speculations are rife that the much in love couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 - mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. According to a Pinkvilla report, the Barfi star is keen to complete all his pending projects before he goes on a wedding break. Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s romcom. Says a reliable source from Luv Ranjan’s unit, “Ranbir will fly to Delhi to shoot for the movie with Shraddha in December for a 15-day schedule. Before that in November he and Alia will complete Brahmastra. Ranbir is a thorough professional who wants to complete all his pending shooting assignments before he gets married in January next year. The wedding destination may not be an exotic one but in Mumbai or Rajasthan, which is expected to be attended by family and friends, keeping Covid safety regulations in mind. Ranbir is a traditional guy at heart and a mama’s boy so he is leaving everything to Neetu. After the Delhi shoot, 75 per cent of the film is expected to be complete.



After that, Ranbir has taken leave from the last week of December to leave himself completely free for his wedding. That is the reason why he has not started shooting for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal from this year which is expected to begin from April 2021.”Luv Ranjan’s movie has been going on in full swing. “Currently, Ranbir and Shraddha have been shooting from September for over a month for Luv Ranjan’s movie on different locations in Mumbai. The shoot got over on Wednesday. The actors shot for a couple of romantic tracks and were joined by Boney Kapadia and Dimple Kapadia (who play Ranbir’s parents) for a few days. After the Delhi schedule, the cast and crew plan on a summer shoot for the movie in Spain where a major part of the story takes place. The month-long schedule will see them canning some important emotional tracks on the entire cast after which the film is expected to be complete.” Last year there were rumours that Ranbir and Alia had got engaged in the presence of Neetu and Alia’s family. The families were spotted heading to Ranthambore National Park where they stayed at the Aman-i-Khas resort in Rajasthan. But the engagement was later denied by Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor. Earlier while talking about Alia and Ranbir, former's mother, Soni Razdan told Bollywood Life, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information." "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen some time in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know,” Soni added.