'Hawkeye' to premiere on Disney Plus with two episodes

The release plans for Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' has been unveiled by Disney Plus, announcing that the series will debut on the platform with two episodes on November 24.

According to Deadline, after the initial debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday. Along with the news, Disney also released another trailer for the show, spotlighting Hawkeye's sidekick archer Kate Bishop.

Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has a seemingly simple mission to get back to his family for Christmas.

But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

As per Fox News, the series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. 'Hawkeye' is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor