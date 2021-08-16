Heart-breaking video of Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi crying on the street goes viral, after Taliban enter Kabul

Sahraa Karimi , the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation was seen crying and running on the streets of Kabul after Taliban took over Afghanistan. Describing the entire episode, Sahraa said, when she shot the video she went to a bank to get some money, but the bank was closed and was being evacuated. "I still cannot believe this happened, who did happen. Please pray for us, I am calling again. Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent, they are coming to kill us," she wrote. In the video that she shared on Instagram on Sunday, she could be seen running amid a heightened activity on the street. "This is not a clip from a scary movie, This is the reality in Kabul. Last week the city hosted a film festival & now they running away for their lives. Heartbreaking to watch but the world is do nothing," Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad wrote sharing the video on Twitter.

— Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 15, 2021

Earlier, Sahraa shared a an open letter seeking help for her country. In her original post, Karimi wrote, “To All the #Film_Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema! I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. #Share it please, don’t be #silent.”An excerpt from Karimi’s letter read, “I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. In the last few weeks, the Taliban have gained control of so many provinces. They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire…”Sahraa Karimi has made documentary films Hava, Maryam, Ayesha (2019), Parlika (2016) and Afghan Women Behind the Wheel (2009).