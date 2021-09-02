Heartbreaking! Last video of Siddharth Shukla before his death goes viral!

Actor and Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla died due to a heart attack in Mumbai today morning Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,’ ‘Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’

The entertainment industry and fans of the actor are in disbelief after the sudden demise of Siddharth. Now the last videof the actor with his mom at the airport has gone viral! He also participated in reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful 3. There were rumours that he had signed the Bollywood film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, nothing official was announced. His last on-screen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.