Helena Bonham Carter returning for Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2'

Actor Helena Bonham Carter is all set to return for the upcoming sequel to 'Enola Holmes', the female-centric Sherlock Holmes hit from Legendary Entertainment and Netflix.

As per Variety, Bonham Carter will join previously announced cast members including Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill for the new installment.

Bonham Carter plays Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, in the series that is based on Nancy Springer's beloved books. The films tell the story of Enola (Brown), the rebellious teen sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), who is a gifted super-sleuth in her own right and often outsmarts her famous siblings.

Rounding out the ensemble cast alongside Brown, Cavill and Bonham Carter are David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

During last week's Tudum global fan event, Netflix announced that Louis Partridge would reprise his role as Tewksbury.

Emmy and BAFTA-winning director Harry Bradbeer and BAFTA and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne are also returning for the sequel.

Released in 2020, 'Enola Holmes' was a massive hit for Netflix, with the streamer reporting that an estimated 76 million households tuned into the movie during its first 28 days of release.

Principal photography for the upcoming sequel is set to kick off in London. The project is being bankrolled by Legendary in partnership with Netflix, after Netflix acquired the worldwide rights, excluding China, to the first film from Legendary last year.

'Enola Holmes 2' is produced by Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes. Brown and Paige Brown also produce through their PCMA Productions shingle. Executive producers include Legendary's Joshua Grode, as well as Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

Brown was last seen in the monster hit 'Godzilla vs. Kong', made by Legendary, and has season four of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' in the pipeline. Cavill is the star of Netflix's fantasy series 'The Witcher'. The second season of the series is due to hit later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor