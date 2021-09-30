Here are 5 things to expect from Sardar Udham Trailer

Sardar Udham, an upcoming Hindi film on Amazon Prime Video is a special tribute to one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history. This much-awaited film is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who fought for the country’s independence. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this movie is produced by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri and features the very-versatile Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Add to that, the film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles. With the trailer all set to drop tomorrow, excitement amongst the audience is at its absolute peak to watch Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham. So, without any further ado, here are 5 things to expect from the trailer of Sardar Udham that releases on October 16, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Many aliases, one mission

Udham Singh is one of the freedom fighters who was a one-man army and who fought many enemies. He just had one mission and that was - to avenge one of the greatest tragedies in Indian history, that being the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. One of the instances to show his zeal towards his mission was the many names (Ude Singh, Mr. Frank Brazil, Mr. Sher Singh) he used to free the country.

British era-esque grand visuals

Vintage cars and carriages with grand buildings and massive pillars around them were the way the Britishers lived in pre-Independence times. Many a times, watching these visuals from the past, especially when it comes to the transportation and the advanced technology they had during that era is nothing short of fascinating. Rest assured, that the movie is full of such British era grand visuals.

Vicky Kaushal at his finest

Proving his talent and doing some quintessential roles in the past, Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors in the Hindi Film Industry. The anticipation and excitement among his fans reached its pinnacle when he showed us the first glance of Sardar Udham. Known to be one of the most talented and versatile actors in the industry, fans and viewers can well expect this star to carry the film on his shoulders effortlessly.

Story of bravery

Revolving around the life of Sardar Udham Singh, the film showcases the zeal and passion in the protagonist who will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Filled with emotion right from start to end, this movie is an inspirational tale to the viewers to take that leap of faith and work towards their goal as there might be no tomorrow.

Shoojit Sircar

Known for directing some phenomenal movies, Shoojit Sircar is among the top-tier directors in the Indian Film Industry. His way of storytelling, on -point cinematography and making his movies rooted in realness are some of his skills that makes him the audience’s favourite. His talent is showcased in movies like Vicky Donor, Pink, Piku, Gulabo Sitaboo and now he is back to showcase the bravery of a freedom fighter.

To rekindle your hearts with the spirit of freedom, Sardar Udham is coming this Dussehra starting 16th October exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.