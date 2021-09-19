Here's how Richa Chadha spends an ideal Sunday

Actor Richa Chadha shared her definition of an ideal Sunday with her fans, and it sounds perfect for a relaxing day off.

In a recent QnA session on Instagram, Richa asked her fans "What is an ideal Sunday for you?"

She initiated the conversation by revealing what her ideal Sunday looks like.

"Watching TV shows with 3 of the most adorable people on earth (@alifazal9 and my cats) in my PJ's. PS: If I'm not shooting," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was recently featured in the podcast 'Virus 2062' with her beau and actor Ali Fazal on Spotify.

Richa was also seen in the recently released web series 'Candy' on Voot Select, starring along with Ronit Roy.

In another recent virtual session on Instagram, Richa revealed she is currently busy writing something.

"(I have said) no to quite a few scripts recently. I am writing something right now and producing, And of course, there's a film too..but it's vilaayti," the actor shared.

'Richa and Ali' fans will once again see them sharing screen space in the film 'Fukrey 3'.

( With inputs from ANI )

