Here's what 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor Shalini Pandey wishes on her birthday

Actor Shalini Pandey of 'Arjun Reddy' fame is all set for her big-screen debut in Bollywood with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', co-starring Ranveer Singh. As Shalini turned a year older on Thursday, the actor wished for theatres to open across India, eager for the release of her film.

"I've been crazily looking forward to the release for more than a year now and I can't wait for audiences to see the film. I know it's a good film and I also know it's a very special film, which we have made with so much love and dedication," Shalini said.

Shalini opened up about how she is emotionally invested in the film.

"Of course, every film is made with love and dedication, however, because this is my first film (big screen Hindi debut), the experience is really big and emotional for me and I can't wait for the film to release because I know people are going to love the film and the characters," she added.

The actor further talked about her excitement every time she thinks of the film's release.

"Also, I can't wait for theatres to open, because I want people to go to theatres, even I want to go back to theatres and watch the film there on the big screen as this film has its own journey, and I want people to experience it as soon as possible. I literally can't wait, it's so special and I get excited every time when I think about the film's release," she shared.

Recently, Shalini had shared how she lost weight for this film.

"For this particular weight loss, I got on a meal plan and luckily I was doing a film which required an immense amount of dance rehearsals that added to my weight loss. So, there is nothing specific that I did to shed my weight but I feel the meal plan worked really well. I was dancing for around four hours daily and that's a lot of cardio which helped me a lot," she said.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. In the first look released by YRF, the superstar was seen to have visibly transformed himself, shedding many kilos.

Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling. The upcoming film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor