Hina Khan remembers her late father after winning Iconic Gold Awards 2021

Hina Khan was recently awarded, the Iconic Gold Awards 2021. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture holding the trophy in front of her late father’s photograph. She wrote, “Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being ..”“This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you ..So this .. and everything.. forever is for you..,” she added in the caption.

The actress further thanked her fans for their support and love. Hina also congratulated beau Rocky Jaiswal on the recognition of their first web film. Earlier in August, Hina and her mother celebrated the first birth anniversary of her late father. She shared a video of her mother cutting the cake and wrote a long emotional note. Hina Khan lost her father on April 20 after he suffered from cardiac arrest. In May, Hina opened up about her dad’s sudden demise in an interview and said, “The more you think about it, the more it pains” and added that she was heartbroken. On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video Main Bhi Barbaad along with Angad Bedi.

