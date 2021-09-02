Hindi version of Prabu Solomon's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' to be aired on DTH

Mumbai, Sep 2 Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' will have a direct-to-television release on Zee Cinema. The film traces the narrative of a man fighting for the rights of elephants and the ecosystem.

It was filmed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. While 'Kaadan' in Tamil and 'Aranya' in Telugu have already been released, the Hindi version was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written and directed by Prabu Solomon, the movie features 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati as the protector of the elephants and nature, along with Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles.

Sharing his experience, Rana said: "We have a great story to tell with 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. It is a wholesome journey of a man who is closely connected to nature, best friends with elephants and a faithful protector of their community. The film draws light on some serious issues faced by these communities and the thorough dedication to the cause."

Set in deep forests and right in the middle of royal elephants and their protector community, 'Haathi Mere Saathi' shows those emotions which connect humans and animals.

Talking about the film, director Prabu Solomon said: "When I first thought of this story, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to convey. I wanted to put across a germ of thought with a potential to ignite progressive conversations around the cause of protecting elephants and nature."

The movie is produced by Eros Motion Pictures and is scheduled to release directly on Zee Cinema followed by streaming on Eros Now on September 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor