Honey Singh fails to appear before Delhi court in domestic violence case

Delhi court on Saturday slammed Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh for not appearing before it in a domestic violence case filed by his wife. The court expressed unhappiness with the non-appearance of the singer and not filing his medical record and income affidavits in the domestic violence case filed by the actor's wife Shalini Singh. "No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said. While the singer didn't appear, his wife Shalini Talwar, appeared physically before the court. Shalini has accused the rapper of multiple offences under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had also issued notice to the singer.

Hirdesh Singh (Yo Yo Honey Singh's real name) and Shalini have been married since 2011. Before that, they were in a relationship for over a decade. However, it was only in 2014 when everyone got to know about Honey Singh's marital status as he had kept the information under wraps.Earlier today news agency shared information about Delhi Court's take on the singer's non-appearance. Tweet by ANI reads, "Case against singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act | Singh's counsel seeks his exemption from personal appearance, citing that he's unwell. He assures Delhi Court that he'll appear on the next date of hearing ""Delhi Court seeks medical report and Income Tax returns of Yo Yo Honey Singh, says "no one is above the law." Singh's counsel says that they will file medical records and Income Tax returns at the earliest. Delhi Court directs Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear before them on next date of hearing, on September 3"

As per ANI's report, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar is represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala and Co, as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co, comprising of Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar. According to her petition, "The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant wife immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation of rupees two crore.

Earlier, Honey Singh broke his silence over his wife Shalini Talwar’s allegations of domestic violence against him. Singh dismissed all the accusations as “false" and “malicious". Taking to his Instagram account, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said. Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and almost everyone knew about what kind of bond he had with Shalini. “Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he said.



