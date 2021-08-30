Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar breaks down during hearing in domestic violence case

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar reportedly broke down during the hearing of domestic violence case filed by her against the singer in a Tis Hazari courtroom. According to a report by the news agency, ANI, Shalini told the Court that she stood by her husband Honey Singh and had given him ten years but he only abandoned her. In addition to this, the judge expressed her concern and asked Ms Talwar what she wanted from the court. "What stage is the marriage at? Where is the love lost?" the magistrate asked her.

Honey Singh however did not appear in court on Saturday and the magistrate came down on him for not filing his income affidavit. She also mentioned that no one is above the law and mentioned that she was surprised to see the case was being taken so lightly. The court conveyed to Ishan Mukherjee, Honey Singh’s counsel, that Singh has not filed his income affidavit and the arguments haven't been prepared either. Singh had appealed to be exempted from the hearing and cited medical reasons for the same. The judge gave him a last chance to appear in court on September 3 at 12.30 pm. Talwar had earlier filed a domestic violence case against Singh and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.