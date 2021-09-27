'Honsla Rakh' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill's roller coaster ride of romance, parenting

The much-awaited trailer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Honsla Rakh' is out and it will leave you laughing and smiling, impressed by Shehnaaz Gill's acting skills and Sonam Bajwa's style, not to forget the swag of Gippy Grewal's son, Shinda Grewal.

The three-minute-long trailer opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz's characters on a date, where Shehnaaz declares that she would never want to have a child and the trailer cuts to her becoming pregnant.

After the couple divorces, Diljit's character is that he takes care of his son by himself and we find the Punjabi man struggling to be a good parent in the most hilarious ways.

He names his son Honsla and the trailer moves to the time when Honsla has turned seven and the father-son duo are the coolest ever.

The single father then attempts to find love again, when he meets Sonam Bajwa's character.

While he tries to woo her in another series of comic episodes, he crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven-year gap.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind.

'Honsla Rakh' is also Shehnaaz Gill's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles.

The film is all set to release worldwide on October 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor