Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 5 - Sep 11)

New Delhi, Sep 5 Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Untold: Breaking Point (show on Netflix, September 7)

Cast: Mardy Fish

Direction: Chapman Way, Maclain Way

Tennis player Mardy Fish tries to push through the mental strain at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals but bows out and is later diagnosed with an anxiety disorder; he goes public with his struggles to help athletes deal with mental health issues.

Into the Night Season 2 (web series on Netflix, September 8)

Cast: Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Mehmet Kurtulus

Creation: Creators: Jason George

Based on the Belgian science-fiction novel, 'The Old Axolotl', this series was renewed for a second season in July 2020. Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below.

JJ+E (film on Netflix,September 8)

Cast: Elsa Öhrn, Mustapha Aarab, Jonay Pineda Skallak

Direction: Alexis Weak

Elisabeth and John-John live in the same city, but they inhabit different worlds. Can a passionate first love break through class and cultural barriers?

Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 (web series on Amazon Prime, September 9)

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina

Direction: Nikhil Advani

This thriller drama is also based on the unfortunate events of the terrorist attacks of 26/11 but focuses on what the silent warriors like doctors, reporters, and police force had to face during the attacks.

NET (web series on Zee5, September 10)

Cast: Avika Gor, Rahul Ramakrishna, Praneeta Patnaik

Direction: Bhargav Macharla

It's a Telugu drama web series.

Maestro (film on Disney+ Hotstar, September 9)

Cast: Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh

Direction: Merlapaka Gandhi

Telugu black comedy crime thriller is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film 'Andhadhun'. the film stars Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh.

Lucifer Season 6 (series on Netflix, September 10)

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro

Direction: Tom Kapinos

Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

Tuck Jagadish (film on Amazon Prime Video, September 10)

Cast: Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu

Direction: Shiva Nirvana

Dikkiloona (film on Zee5, September 10)

Cast: Harbhajan Singh, Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu

Direction: Karthik Yogi

The film title is inspired by the word 'Dikkiloona' which was used by Goundamani and Senthil in the 1993 action film 'Gentleman'. The sci-fi action film includes hints of comedy.

