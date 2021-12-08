"How would we go?: No member from Salman Khan's family invited for Katrina's wedding

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has dismissed reports that claimed she and her sister Alvira are flying out for Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. Arpita told ETimes, “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?” Earlier, Ashley Rebello, the actor’s personal stylist and designer, confirmed that neither Salman nor his family members will be a part of the celebrations. “I am not invited. Neither is any member of (Salman Khan’s) family.”

Salman's Da-bangg concert tour's dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina's wedding celebrations. Salman has flown to Riyadh with his head of security, Shera, who incidentally is monitoring the 'KatVic' wedding security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.Salman's long-time bodyguard Gurmeet Singh (or Shera, as he is popularly known), runs his own security company called Tiger Security. Local administration has also been roped in for security arrangements, and several dharamshalas in the vicinity of wedding venue have been reserved for security personnel. Bouncers and other security staff will stay in dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwada, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, according to a report by news agency ANI. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have taken several measures to ensure their wedding is kept strictly confidential. Besides having to sign non-disclosure agreements, guests have also been provided with secret codes with which they can access the wedding venue and their hotel rooms. They also have a strict no-phones and no-photos policy in place, which is now standard in most celebrity weddings.