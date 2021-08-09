Hugh Jackman reveals results from skin biopsy, thanks fans for support

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently shared an update about his skin biopsy, which he underwent for a possible cancer scare, saying that the result came back "inconclusive".

The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared a post updating his fans, saying he will go in for a recheck after he is done shooting in around two months.

"Update on my biopsy: It's comeback "inconclusive". This means they didn't take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). So when I'm done filming, I'll have it rechecked," he wrote alongside a short video clip.

Urging his fans to wear sunscreen, he also said that even though he is "repeating" himself, getting "skin checks" is important. He also thanked his fans and followers for their support.

"I know I'm repeating myself and will probably not stop ... please get skin checks and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for so much support. I'm seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I'm happy," he concluded.

The actor, widely known for playing the mutant Wolverine in 'X-Men' films, has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, five times. He last underwent treatment for the condition in 2017, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2015, the X-Men star told ABC News he spent most of his youth outside with his siblings, under the scorching Australian sun. "I don't think my dad or mom ever bought it or made us put [sunscreen] on," Jackman told ABC News then.

Basal-cell carcinoma is the single most common form of cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Almost 3 million cases are diagnosed in the US each year. It rarely spreads beyond the lesion site but can be disfiguring if allowed to grow.

Jackman is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated Broadway revival of 'The Music Man', which is opening later this year.

He is also set to star in the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Reminiscence' for Warner Bros. Also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, the film will release in the US on August 20 this year.

With inputs from ANI

