Hulu reveals full star cast of Hilary Duff-starrer 'How I Met Your Father'

Hulu has revealed the cast of its highly anticipated 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff, 'How I Met Your Father'.

As per E! News, on Tuesday, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the 'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).

According to the streaming service, like its predecessor, 'HIMYF' will follow Sophie as she recounts to her son how she met his father, bringing viewers back to the year 2021 when Sophie and her friends are trying to figure life out.

So, what roles will the 'HIMYF' newcomers play? Hulu offered up the following descriptions:

Raisa will play Valentina, "Sophie's roommate...She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie."

Ainsley is set to play the dashing Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and who followed her to New York. "The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life."

Tran adds to Jesse's friend group by playing his sister Ellen, "who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar."

Sharma rounds out the cast as Sid, Jesse's roommate and best friend. He's "a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism."

The upcoming series will revolve around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Duff will star as Sophie and serve as a producer on the series. Lowell will play Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He's described as having an edge and cynical about love and who lives with his best friend, Tom.

'This Is Us' and 'Love, Victor' duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are set as showrunners on 'HIMYF' and will serve as executive producers alongside original 'HIMYM' creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, with original series director Pam Fryman on board in the same role.

'How I Met Your Mother' ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

Bob Saget provided the voice of the narrator, an older version of Radnor's character Ted Mosby.The series followed Radnor's character Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'HIMYM' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

Months before the sitcom's series finale aired in 2014, a 'How I Met Your Dad' spinoff series was announced. Greta Gerwig was signed on to star but CBS ultimately passed on the project.

Two years later, Deadline reported that the series was being renamed to 'How I Met Your Father' and getting brand new characters. Aptaker and Berger were additionally tapped to write the show, but the project was later put on hold in 2017.

A premiere date for 'HIMYF' has not yet been determined. The comedy was picked up straight to series in April.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor