Huma Qureshi: My job is to play roles convincingly, best of my abilities

New Delhi, Aug 21 Huma Qureshi took everyone by surprise with her powerful performance in the web-series "Maharani" and wowed everyone with her role in "Bell Bottom". The actress does not think much about the medium as she strongly believes in doing her job convincingly.

Having tasted success on both the big screen and the digital space, Huma in a chat with said: "There is no first love for me. The story is important. Does not matter where it comes from. My job as an actor is to play roles convincingly and to the best of my abilities."

Her latest release "Bell Bottom" is another thriller added to her amazing filmography which includes movies in the same genre "Badlapur", "Gangs Of Wasseypur" and "D-Day" to name a few.

Talking about developing a soft corner for the thriller genre, Huma said: "I have no soft spot corner for any genre. I do everything, be it political thriller, espionage or romance. I just think it has to be a good story that connects. That is all that I look for."

