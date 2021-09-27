I got 'Thalaivii' because of 'Secret Superstar': Raj Arjun

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Raj Arjun is known for playing versatile roles like 'RM Veerappan' in 'Thalaivii', 'Farookh' in 'Secret Superstar' and many more.

The actor is currently garnering praise and accolades from critics and audiences for his brilliant performance in Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' and said: "I got 'Thalaivii' because of 'Secret Superstar' and director Vijay."

He revealed: "Vijay noticed my work in 'Secret Superstar' and believed in my craft and that's how I got the role."

On sharing about how he landed onto playing 'RM Veerappan' he continued: "Everyone like producers and all wanted to cast senior and seasoned actors from the industry and it was coming to me and then going to someone else and this happened several times. Finally, Vijay showed trust in me that I would be able to do justice to the role and since I have also worked with casting director Mukesh Chabbra before so they both convinced the producer and that's how I got on board."

Shredding light on his equation with director Vijay he said: "When Sara (daughter) did her first ad of her life, it was directed by Vijay. Then he kept on directing Sara for different projects and our relationship started growing. So this is how I know Vijay. I have done quite a few films with Vijay but they were small roles so later I didn't work with him but our bond still remained the same. After 'Secret Superstar' happened he saw my craft and that's how I played 'R.M Veerappan'."

Raj heaps praise for his director adding: " He is a very humble and down to earth person. There are many similarities between us because we both have a common approach towards our work. When I go to Chennai I stay at his home and whenever he comes to Mumbai he stays with us."

Before signing off he also talked about his upcoming pivotal projects: "One is 'Love Hostel' directed by Shankar Raman and produced by Drishyam and Red Chilles starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. Another one is 'Yudhra' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan which is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Ravi Udyawar. There's Telugu web series named 'Jhansi'."

