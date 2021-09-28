"I was rejected because of my dusky skin color", says Hina Khan

So far, many celebrities in the art world have faced racism. In the early days, even actress Priyanka Chopra had to go through this ordeal. Hina Khan, a popular actress on the small screen, has faced a similar experience. In general, we hear of racism in foreign countries. However, Hina has had this experience in her own country. She made the shocking revelation in a recent interview.

Hina, who became popular through the series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai', had recently appeared in the music video 'Main Bhi Barbad'. She gave an interview to E-Times on the occasion of this new project. This time, she said, I did not get the role of a Kashmiri girl because of her dusky color.

‘I often had to face rejection because of my skin color. I was offered a movie. But, I didn't get the role of a Kashmiri girl in this film just because of my color, 'she said in the interview."I will not name the film but I was rejected for the project just because of my color. I don't look like a Kashmiri girl. Or, my color was not fair like theirs. I was dusky," said Hina Khan.

Meanwhile, after Hina Khan hit the small screen, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's suspense thriller Hacked. Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah shared the screen with her in the film.