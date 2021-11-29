'I'll never forget his impact': Hailey Bieber mourns demise of late fashion icon Virgil Abloh

Supermodel Hailey Bieber paid tribute to iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh who left for heavenly abode on Sunday at the age of 41, after battling cancer for several years.

Hailey, who had collaborated with Virgil for many projects in the past, took to her Instagram handle and shared how the late fashion designer had changed the way she looked at fashion.

Mrs Bieber dug out several pictures from her wedding day where she could be seen posing with the late fashion icon while flaunting her iconic bridal gown designed by him.

Hailey married pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, and till present, her white wedding gown is considered one of the most iconic bridal gowns to look for. She walked down the aisle in a custom off-the-shoulder gown by Virgil, which featured lace and pearl embellishment, long sleeves, corseting through the bodice and a mermaid skirt and a long tulle train embroidered with "TILL DEATH DO US PART".

Sharing the pictures, Hailey wrote, "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me."

She added, "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

Virgil, who died on Sunday, was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media.

He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private, and underwent treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children.

( With inputs from ANI )

