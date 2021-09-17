I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you: Priyanka reacts to 'The Activist' controversy

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling sorry for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a section of people with her upcoming show 'The Activist'.

For the unversed, 'The Activist' is a competitive series, which aims to pit several activists and public figures against each other in order to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game.

However, the format of the show did not go down well with many. A lot of people on social media called out the makers for being tone-deaf and insensitive.

After facing huge backlash, the makers changed the format of 'The Activist'. They shifted its five-episode format to a one-time documentary special.

Addressing the ongoing controversy, Priyanka, who is one of the hosts of the show, took to her Instagram on Friday to apologise to people for disappointing them.

"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you," she wrote.

"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate," Priyanka added.

She further said, "There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do."

Usher and Julianne Hough are also the hosts of 'The Activist'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor