I'm stepping out of my comfort zone: Aahana Kumra

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actor Aahana Kumra, who is quite excited about her upcoming film for which she has travelled to London, said that the new film is taking her out of her comfort zone.

The actress said, "I am super duper excited about the movie and one of the reasons for the same is because it is a crime thriller. Since we flew to London recently, we are currently quarantining, and taking this time out to indulge in the necessary preparations. The protocols are also being worked out for the shoot, ensuring maximum safety. We are also chalking out the shoot schedule. I will also make sure to stay safe myself.

"The movie will see me in an unseen avatar for which I will be stepping out of my comfort zone. In the end, that's what an actor looks for to be able to push the boundaries every day. I am glad this project is giving me a chance to do so. Apart from work, I am also looking forward to exploring the city and have a good time while shooting."

