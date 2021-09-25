"In our hearts forever": Celebs remember SP Balasubrahmanyam on first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of P Balasubrahmanyam, superstar Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal took to Twitter to pen their tribute to the ace musician. Haasan tweeted in Tamil and his tweet can be loosely translated as, “One who wholeheartedly involves in something eventually becomes that. My brother Balu sacrificed his life for singing. He has left us physically but continues to be among us through his voice.”

In our hearts forever and always with his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir on his First Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/W2Rvs9YFwf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2021

Malayalam superstar took to social media to remember the great singer.Mohanlal shared a video of SPB singing a Malayam song in his tweet and remembered “his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. ”SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020 following Covid-19 complications. SPB had tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare after his condition deteriorated. Besides being an iconic singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam was also an actor, a producer and a voice actor. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, and a winner of six National Awards. S P Balasubrahmanyam had over 40,000 songs in 16 languages to his credit. His fans also took to social media platforms and remembered the legend by sharing their favourite songs of him. The hashtags #SPBalasubrahmanyam and #SPBForever are trending on Twitter.

