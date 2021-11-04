In Pics: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes celebrate their first Diwali together

Seems like Leander Paes and Kim Sharma just confirmed being totally in love with their latest Instagram post. They sparked dating rumours after photos of them holidaying together in Goa went viral. Now, the much in love couple come together for a perfect Diwali click. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a picture where Leander and she are seen looking beautiful in their gorgeous ethnic outfits as they celebrated their first Diwali together.While Kim looked stunning in an orange lehenga, Paes looked dashing in an all-white outfit. The actress captioned the photo, ‘Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light.’ Featuring along with them in the photo is their fur buddy.

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma are often spotted together. Earlier this month, they were seen with each other at Lilavati hospital, along with Kim’s mother, Pia. Kim and Leander have remained tight-lipped about their relationship ever since they sparked dating rumours. But, it seems like the couple is all set to put speculations to rest. Meanwhile, on the work front, Leander Paes, who is known for his historic wins in tennis, reunited with his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi for a documentary BreakPoint. The sportsmen's documentary that premiered on Zee5 was helmed by director duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. On the other hand, Kim Sharma has been a part of amazing films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla. Along with her, despite being an amazing athlete, Leander too tried his luck in films like Rajdhani Express in 2013.

