Independence Day 2021: Top 5 patriotic songs to celebrate 75th Independence Day

On our 75th Independence Day, kets look back at the sacrifices and struggle that out freedom fighters have put to get independence. It is because of their relentless vigour and unmatched courage that has provided us with independence.

But our soldiers are still at the borders protecting us from the infiltrators. They are the ones who are keeping us and our mother land safe. This year independence day celebration will not have huge congregation of people at schools and other public places due to coronavirus pandemic.

Check out some patriotic songs that Bollywood has gifted us in the last one year to instill love and adoration for the country.

1.Teri Mitti - Kesari

2. Ae Watan - Raazi

3. Bharat - Manikarnika

4. Bharat Ki Beti - Gunjan Saxena

5. Vande Mataram - India's Most Wanted